Social media is a must for tourism companies, says GlobalData

Data and analytics company has stated that tourism companies will soon be forced to focus more of their attention on social media marketing. As billons of people globally remain isolated, GlobalData has found that social media is being used more than ever.

While tourism companies have had their hands forced into pumping resources into surviving through the short-term, social media marketing remains a relatively cheap way to promote and stay relevant. According to GlobalData’s report – Impact of COVID-19 on the global cruise industry, 70% of Brazilians are now spending more time browsing social media when compared to pre-COVID-19 outbreak figures, with an enormous 34% saying they spend all day using social media. In the US, 44% admitted to using social media far more than before the pandemic.

GlobalData travel & tourism analyst Ben Cordwell explained: “This presents tourism companies with a big opportunity to target customers by promoting through advertisements on the social platforms. Using celebrities to help endorse brands and advertise them is another key way tourism companies can use social media to further enhance their brand image that may have been damaged during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In the wider hospitality industry, social media can also positively impact the F&B sector. According to Unilever, research shows that attractive food shots on social media can boost sales of a dish by up to 30%.