Social media is a must for tourism companies, says GlobalData

Hospitality
News
Published: 19 May 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Data and analytics company has stated that tourism companies will soon be forced to focus more of their attention on social media marketing. As billons of people globally remain isolated, GlobalData has found that social media is being used more than ever.

While tourism companies have had their hands forced into pumping resources into surviving through the short-term, social media marketing remains a relatively cheap way to promote and stay relevant. According to GlobalData’s report – Impact of COVID-19 on the global cruise industry, 70% of Brazilians are now spending more time browsing social media when compared to pre-COVID-19 outbreak figures, with an enormous 34% saying they spend all day using social media. In the US, 44% admitted to using social media far more than before the pandemic.

GlobalData travel & tourism analyst Ben Cordwell explained: “This presents tourism companies with a big opportunity to target customers by promoting through advertisements on the social platforms. Using celebrities to help endorse brands and advertise them is another key way tourism companies can use social media to further enhance their brand image that may have been damaged during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In the wider hospitality industry, social media can also positively impact the F&B sector. According to Unilever, research shows that attractive food shots on social media can boost sales of a dish by up to 30%.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

ENGIE Solutions Provides Smart Building Services to Group 42’s High Throughput COVID-19 Detection Lab
    Ericsson: 5G will reach 22m subscribers in MEA by 2024 with GCC nations to continue to lead
      Dubai Industrial City facilities play central humanitarian role in Covid-19 efforts
        Volga-Dnepr Airlines delivers 48 sterilisation trucks to Dubai
          Sadara continues to engage employees, conducts Virtual Town Hall connecting leaders and workforce

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
              50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Qasr to Le Gray, Beirut
                  Trend watch: Four ways to get the botanical design look in the UAE
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Oman's Al Bustan Palace to Dubai's Burj Al Arab Jumeirah