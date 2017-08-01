Studio One unveils office space solutions

Since working from home has become the norm for many, boutique hotel Studio One has opted to turn some of its existing rooms into office spaces. Called Box Office rooms, the spaces are equipped with everything a modern professional would need.

Spaces retain the style of Studio One while also including a work-desk, tea & coffee station with a Nespresso machine, a smart TV, printing services, WiFi and a sofa bed. The Box Office deal provides a 25% discount on in-room dining, a two-hour screening at Studio One’s cinema and complimentary parking.

The Box Office service is priced at AED99 per day or AED175 for a teamwork space with an interconnecting door.