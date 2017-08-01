Abu Dhabi Airports to deploy technology to reinstate COVID-19- free environment

Abu Dhabi Airports has partnered with Tawazun Strategic Development Fund (TSDF) to launch the new CoDi BOT UGV (Unmanned Ground Vehicle), designed and manufactured by UAE-based company Marakeb Technologies, an affiliate company of TSDF, for the disinfection of viruses including COVID-19.

The introduction of new state-of-the-art technology is the latest measure introduced by Abu Dhabi Airports to contain the spread of COVID-19, and aligns with the directives of H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports.

The CoDi BOT UGV will be piloted from May throughout Abu Dhabi International Airport, including in staff areas and cargo facilities, as well as being used as part of cabin deserialization processes on passenger aircraft.

The introduction of the robot will help operational teams carry out safer missions during the sterilisation of aircraft while parked at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), eliminating the risk of human exposure and self-contamination. The robot’s versatility also enables the disinfection of spaces within the airport terminals, reinforcing public safety against COVID-19 and any future virus outbreaks.

The UGVs will be operated in conjunction with the extensive range of preventative measures implemented at Abu Dhabi International Airport in response to COVID-19. Measures include thermal screening, nasal swabbing, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, in line with the recommendations by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

Abu Dhabi Airports CEO Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi said: “Introducing CoDi BOT UGV at Abu Dhabi International Airport reflects our commitment to adopting innovative technology, which can bolster the protection of our passengers and frontline staff against viruses. The acute impact of the pandemic would have heightened our overall sense of awareness toward hygiene, and as vital piece of public infrastructure, we have a clear responsibility to ensure our spaces remain clear of any virus threat. By deploying artificial intelligence, it adds another layer of protection and builds on our comprehensive response to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Tawazun Strategic Development Fund head and Marakeb Technologies chairman Abdulla Nasser Al Jaabari commented: “We are pleased to support Abu Dhabi Airports’ advanced vision, such collaboration gives opportunity for Marakeb Technologies to display its capabilities to provide advanced solution through technologies towards effort to fight COVID19.”