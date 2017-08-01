Groupe GM emphasises its eco-friendly efforts with its Care About Earth programme

Published: 2 May 2020 - noon
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Through the Care About Earth programme, Groupe GM reduces its carbon footprint in order to protect the planet. Groupe GM consistently prioritises the usage of plant-based materials, post-industry or post-consumer recycled plastics and the use of 100% renewable raw materials. Several work leads have been simultaneously initiated ensuring that the quality of the products is always met, with extra care taken to comply with good manufacturing practices and EU rules on cosmetics.

“Groupe GM understands that while there are no fast and easy way to tackle global warming, we are taking relevant actions to meet our customers’ and consumers’ needs. We comply with the environmental regulations with a concern for sustainability, respect for the human skin, and the world’s ecosystems,” commented Groupe GM president Laurent Marchand.

Groupe GM works to minimise over-packaging and prioritize the use of recyclable and recycled materials. To avoid the use of plastics made from limited resources, such as fossil fuels, Groupe GM offers 100% plant-based tubes, bottles and Ecopumps, which are mainly made from sugar cane (bagasse). The origin of all raw material is controlled, and only material coming from sustainably managed fields and fair trade are used. Groupe GM is also producing soaps with an RSPO base (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil) which contributes to the production of certified sustainable palm oil.

Groupe GM offers many of its products in Ecosource, an exclusive airless technology with a 375ml refill capacity made from 10g of plastic compared to the 30ml bottles which are made with 8g of plastic each; and multiplies its 300ml Ecopump dispensers offer.

Care About Earth has allowed Groupe GM to introduce several eco-labels and eco-designs that appear on its products such as ‘100% Recyclable’, ‘100% Plant-based Bottles’, ‘Reduce Water Consumption’ and ‘Vegan’ to name a few.
