Palazzo Versace Dubai launches e-gift platform

Five-star property Palazzo Versace Dubai has unveiled an e-gift platform allowing buyers to gift hotel experiences to themselves or those close to them. Experiences range from a stay in the hotel, to spa days and curated F&B experiences.

To celebrate the launch of the platform, Palazzo Versace has introduced a voucher which provides a night stay and access to all of the hotel’s facilities for a discounted rate of AED499. Other experience vouchers include a stay with breakfast priced at AED599, high tea at Mosaico pried at AED150 and a one week stay priced at AED2,999.

“The online user experience is extremely important for us at Palazzo Versace Dubai and we always wanted to improve and enhance the e-commerce side of the business. With the higher interest in online shopping, no doubt that our guests will love to gift something so personalised and yet so easy to purchase”, said Palazzo Versace Dubai MD Monther Darwish.

The offers are available until May 2020 and can be used throughout 2020.