Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways forced to cut hundreds of jobs this month

Hospitality
News
Published: 20 May 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Despite its best efforts to prevent it, Etihad Airways this month has laid off hundreds of employees, accoridng to Reuters.

Sources from the airline said layoffs have been made across departments, including cabin crew.

The national carrier of Abu Dhabi, which had 20,530 employees as of August last year, has been rolling out a range of measures to mitigate the evolving impact of COVID-19. In March of this year, UAE authorities opted to ground all passenger flights in the country, at which time Etihad Aviation Group CEO Tony Douglas assured the carrier was “prepared to weather the commercial and operational impact” of the suspension.

Just a few days after this statement, Etihad revealed that it had introduced company-wide salary cuts, with some going as high as 50%.

Speaking to Reuters, a spokesperson for the airline said: “It is clear the demand for travel in the near future will be significantly reduced and as a result we must make difficult decisions to ensure Etihad will weather this storm.”

The spokesperson also revealed that staff are being let go on an almost daily basis, with more job cuts expected to come soon.

As the economic impact of COVID-19 continues to deepen for the aviation industry, the International Air Transport Association has estimated the industry’s revenues could drop by as much as US$314 billion this year.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Global demand for natural gas will drop 2% in 2020 as COVID-19 lockdowns take toll
    Intelsat extends educational partnership with Mindset Networks in Africa
      STARZPLAY partners with Zain to boost customer acquisition and make content access easier than ever
        Social media is a must for tourism companies, says GlobalData
          Huawei hits back against US decision to extend ban

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai