Bidfood UAE launches home delivery app

Published: 20 May 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Bidfood UAE, a foodservice distributor of food and beverage products, has launched a home delivery app, Bidfood ME, available on iOS and Android to cater to end consumers with free delivery within 24 hours,

The Bidfood ME Home Delivery app, aims to enable customers to “recreate unforgettable restaurant experiences at home.”

Bidfood’s product range is crafted and constantly being developed to inspire the chef within.

It currently offers a wide range of products from meats, fish, desserts, vegan products, beverages, pantry items, dairy, condiments, bakery items, and much more.

Don’t forget to check out their Combos for the latest deals and their Recipes By Bidfood collection for inspiration.

Download the app: Bidfood ME - and use code Caterer10 to avail a 10% discount on your total order invoice until the end of this month.

The minimum order is AED 200 and it's available in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.
