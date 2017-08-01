Dubai's Amazónico restaurant starts delivery service

Published: 20 May 2020 - 4:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
DIFC’s rainforest-inspired Amazónico has become the latest F&B venue in Dubai to roll out a delivery service. Dubbed the ‘Amazóni-Go delivery service’, the Latin American restaurant has partnered with Deliveroo to expand its operations.

The venue has created a dedicated delivery menu, with choices such as ensalada Amazónico and guacamole to start, followed by seared tenderloin with soy and oyster sauce or crushed yuca with chilcanco sauce. For Japanese cuisine fans, there’s a range of sushi, maki rolls and nigiri on offer, as well as a selection of desserts.

The restaurants debut into the delivery game comes shortly after it announced it’s reopening. Adhering to government guidelines, the venue is operating at 30% capacity and maintaining adequate social distancing.

The delivered items are presented in eco-friendly packaging, with all orders made through Deliveroo.

