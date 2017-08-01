Dubai's Mango Tree Thai Bistro to reopen its doors

Hospitality
News
Published: 20 May 2020 - 3:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
With UAE authorities easing restrictions for F&B venues, Dubai's Mango Tree Thai Bistro has announced it will reopen its doors from May 20.

Located in Hilton Dubai The Walk, Mango Tree Thai Bistro provides affordable yet high-quality Asian cuisine for the residents of JBR and beyond. Dishes include pad Thai with shrimps or chicken, grilled beef, seafood flatbread and a range of other grilled dishes and Asian classics. Catering to vegan patrons, the venue serves a red curry with a coconut paste base and mushrooms, as well as a yellow tofu vegetable pad Thai.

Open daily for lunch and dinner, the Bistro provides both indoor and alfresco seating, with an additional 20% discounts for JBR residents. The venue will serve food from 1pm to 10pm while also maintaining its delivery services.

Adhering to guidelines, the restaurant will operate at 30% capacity and uphold social distancing where necessary.

