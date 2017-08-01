Dubai's Taj JLT chef reveals gajar ka halwa recipe

With Eid right around the corner, Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers ’ executive chef Sonu Koithara has revealed how to make his gajar ka halwa dish – a traditional Indian dessert served during moments of celebration.

The recipe for the carrot-based dish is as follows:

• 1kg of carrots• 2 litres of milk• 30g of ghee• 2-3 green cardamom pods• 60g of sugar• Cashew nuts

Method

• Wash and peel the carrots, using a thick grater, grate the carrots

• In a thick bottomed pan heat the milk

• Lower the heat and reduce the milk till it reduces to half

• When half of the milk is left, add in the grated carrot and stir until it goes soft and all the milk is incorporated in the carrot

• In a separate pan, heat ghee and add in the cardamom and sugar

• As the sugar dissolves add in the cooked carrot

• Cook till the ghee starts separating from the mixture

• Garnish with fried cashew nuts and serve warm