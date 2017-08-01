Dubai's Taj JLT chef reveals gajar ka halwa recipe

The recipe for the carrot-based dish is as follows:Ingredients
• 1kg of carrots
• 2 litres of milk
• 30g of ghee
• 2-3 green cardamom pods
• 60g of sugar
• Cashew nuts
Method
• Wash and peel the carrots, using a thick grater, grate the carrots
• In a thick bottomed pan heat the milk
• Lower the heat and reduce the milk till it reduces to half
• When half of the milk is left, add in the grated carrot and stir until it goes soft and all the milk is incorporated in the carrot
• In a separate pan, heat ghee and add in the cardamom and sugar
• As the sugar dissolves add in the cooked carrot
• Cook till the ghee starts separating from the mixture
• Garnish with fried cashew nuts and serve warm