Registration opens for ATM Virtual

A few weeks after it was first unveiled, registrations for ATM Virtual have now opened.

Open to exhibitors, traders, media and the general public, people can sign up to take part in the various roundtables, webinars, networking events and talks online.

Ahead of ATM Virtual, organisers have created an interactive platform that can be used during the event to set up 30-minute meetings with buyers, exchange digital business cards, draft contracts and fulfill other business commitments. All exhibitors initially slated to show at ATM 2020 will be given access to this virtual platform as a way to create a digital show floor.

Companies taking part will be transferred to the live event exhibitor portal which will comprise a company’s name, contact information, description, URL, sales brochures and product information. All companies together in the portal will form the Virtual Event Exhibitor Directory which will include ‘drop-in’ areas were media and buyers can arrange meetings.

Publishers, editors, journalists, broadcasters, influencers and bloggers can register here

Visitors and buyers can register here.

The event will take place from June 1 to 3.