Registration opens for ATM Virtual

Hospitality
News
Published: 20 May 2020 - 6:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
A few weeks after it was first unveiled, registrations for ATM Virtual have now opened.

Open to exhibitors, traders, media and the general public, people can sign up to take part in the various roundtables, webinars, networking events and talks online.

Ahead of ATM Virtual, organisers have created an interactive platform that can be used during the event to set up 30-minute meetings with buyers, exchange digital business cards, draft contracts and fulfill other business commitments. All exhibitors initially slated to show at ATM 2020 will be given access to this virtual platform as a way to create a digital show floor.

Companies taking part will be transferred to the live event exhibitor portal which will comprise a company’s name, contact information, description, URL, sales brochures and product information. All companies together in the portal will form the Virtual Event Exhibitor Directory which will include ‘drop-in’ areas were media and buyers can arrange meetings.

Publishers, editors, journalists, broadcasters, influencers and bloggers can register here.

Visitors and buyers can register here.

The event will take place from June 1 to 3.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Global demand for natural gas will drop 2% in 2020 as COVID-19 lockdowns take toll
    Intelsat extends educational partnership with Mindset Networks in Africa
      STARZPLAY partners with Zain to boost customer acquisition and make content access easier than ever
        Social media is a must for tourism companies, says GlobalData
          Huawei hits back against US decision to extend ban

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai