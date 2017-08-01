Technogym launches the Skillrun treadmill

Published: 20 May 2020 - 4:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Technogym – the official supplier of the last six Olympics – has announced the launch of its Skillrun product, a treatment that combines both cardio and power training.

The Skillrun uses multi-drive technology to provide a range of different workouts. These include running sessions which provide live feedback so users can monitor their performance; parachute training where users can strengthen the resistive power of the treadmill and recreate the feeling of running with a parachute and sled training to mimic the feeling of pushing a sled on grass.

The treadmill is fitted with a host of the latest technologies to make tracking your fitness and performance as clear as possible. The Skillrun can be adjusted by speed on the fly, as well as the incline and gradient of the track, all of which can be attributed to a training profile that can be changed instantly with the Fast Track Control.

Together, the equipment has four patents, the multidrive technology to switch from cardio to power training; the parachute training kit; biofeedback to monitor the users’ performance and the group Skillrun class.

The Skillrun adds to Technogym’s new Skill Line of products – equipment designed for those wishing to improve their athletic performance.

You can find out more about the Skillrun on Technogym’s website here.

