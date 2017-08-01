Abu Dhabi unveils Safe and Clean Certification for tourism sector

Published: 21 May 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced a Safe and Clean Certification for the tourism sector to reassure consumers.

Announced on May 19, the certification programme seeks to standardise the cleanliness and hygiene levels across all entities and establishments in the capital city. As hotels, malls and other attractions begin to re-welcome guests, DCT Abu Dhabi is focusing heavily on safeguarding the health and wellbeing of everyone in the emirate.

“Our priority is to ensure that our residents and visitors feel safe and comfortable in Abu Dhabi”, said HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“As hygiene and cleanliness have risen to become vital factors considered by all individuals today, we believe that it is imperative for all institutions and businesses to elevate and then maintain hygiene standards. As the leaders in tourism, our role is to pave the way for industry players and set standards that suit our consumers.

“Through this tourism board led programme, we hope to boost the confidence of consumers when considering Abu Dhabi as a tourism destination. Our dedicated team has been working closely with different stakeholders to ensure that this programme considers all elements of health and safety and we encourage all hotels and industry partners to attain the certificate.”

The initiative underpins DCT Abu Dhabi’s commitment to adapting to the sudden change in consumer trends, behaviours and expectations due to COVID-19.

The certification programme will be rolled out in phases, starting with hotels in Abu Dhabi and later moving towards tourism attractions and businesses.
Interested organisations are urged to reach out to DCT Abu Dhabi.
