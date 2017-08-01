IHG rolls out ‘Clean Promise’ initiative

With COVID-19 changing the industry, it's clear that the future of hospitality will have a big focus on hygiene, cleanliness and safety.

With this in mind, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Hotels & Resort has introduced its own company-wide hygiene initiative.

Titled ‘IHG Clean Promise’, the group has partnered with companies such as Ecolab and Diversey to develop science-backed safety measures. The strengthened measures have been designed to give returning guests greater confidence in IHG’s portfolio of hotels.

Hygiene measures include reduced contact at check-in; touchless transactions; front-desk screens; sanitiser stations; paperless checkout; reduction of high-touch items in rooms; additional deep cleaning; social distancing signage and new rulings for F&B outlets.

Alongside these measures, IHG has teamed with Cleveland Clinic to produce a set of guidelines for hotel teams on returning to work. These guidelines include the deployment of ‘Clean Champions’ at properties to monitor hygiene levels and help make guests feel comfortable in the updated environment.

IHG CEO Keith Barr explained: “The future of travel may look different, but a safe, secure stay is fundamental to deliver True Hospitality – and that will never change. By combining IHG’s world-class knowledge and processes, with cutting-edge expertise from Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey, we can reassure guests and colleagues that we’re focused on protecting their health and wellbeing. This includes looking at where technology can make a difference, deploying enhanced, highly visible and more frequent cleaning measures, and different approaches to food and beverage, all underpinned by our new IHG Clean Promise.”

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns approximately 5,900 hotels and nearly 882,000 guest rooms in more than 100 countries, with almost 2,000 hotels in its development pipeline.