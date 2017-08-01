Organic milk company Koita's webinar series on the future of F&B industry

Hospitality
News
Published: 21 May 2020 - 4 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Organic milk company Koita is bringing together the F&B industry’s cream of the crop for a four-park webinar series taking place throughout June. Titled ‘Food Talkz, curated by Koita’, the series will see a panel of experts discuss the fuure of the industry.

Koita Food eponymous CEO Mustafa Koita will host the weekly show, joined by restaurateur Izu Ani, Choithrams director Dinesh Pagarani, BMB founder Bilal Ballout and Hello Chef founder Olivia Manner.

“As ‘Zoom fatigue’ kicks in, it’s more important than ever to ensure our listeners can take away really valuable information and tools for their businesses. Koita created this series and invited its carefully selected panelists for their incredible experience, transparency and their chemistry. “Our panels will be insightful, honest, and most importantly fun”, said Mustafa Koita.

Panels will run from June 1 on Zoom, with each week having a one-hour webinar followed by a Q&A session.

The sessions are:

Monday June 1, 2pm (GST): What’s The “New Normal” For Consumer Behaviour?
Will people continue their online habits? Is delivery not a luxury? Is shelf stable the way to go and what are the challenges with the new fresh experience? Is cooking at home not a chore anymore?

Monday June 8, 2pm (GST): Work; Redefined.
What will the new workspace look like six months from now? How has company culture changed? More trust in employees to work from home? Less travel? Zoom fatigue?

Monday June 15, 2pm (GST): Original Marketing Plan Scrapped!
How is your company manifesting itself in these times? Has your target audience or offering changed? How will you honour your mission and vision in the face of adversity? Is your current messaging even relevant now?

Monday June 22, 2pm, (GST): Making Stuff Work
What to expect and how to plan for it. What are the challenges and obstacles around supply and demand forecasting, importing, stock assessment, inventory management?

Registrations can be made through Koita’s Instagram (@Koitafoods).


