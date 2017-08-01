Dubai Tourism assures hospitality sector is ‘healthy’

Hospitality
News
Published: 22 May 2020 - 3:15 a.m.
Dubai Tourism & Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has refuted reports that up to 30% of the UAE’s hospitality workforce will lose their jobs, adding that the emirate’s hospitality sector is healthy. According to sister publication Arabian Business, Dubai Tourism made the assurance in response to a recent report from Bloomberg.

Citing statistics from STR Global, Bloomberg reported that 43,000 hotel rooms – approximately a third of the emirate’s total keys – will remain closed until September. In an interview with Bloomberg, STR MEA director Phillip Wooller said he believes up to 40,000 or 30% of those in the industry will become jobless.

In response, a Dubai Tourism spokesperson has said: “Contrary to Bloomberg’s assertion, Dubai’s hospitality businesses are resuming operations based on issued government reopening guidelines during this pandemic,”

“Dubai’s hotel sector is healthy and this prudent approach prepares the industry for an even stronger resurgence post-Covid,” the spokesperson added.

This is the second time this week that Dubai has refuted a report from Bloomberg, earlier this week state-owned Emirates Airline denied claims it plans to cut 30,000 people from its workforce.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

COLORS acquires rights to air Mahabharat
    RTW releases Global Loudness Delivery Guide for content providers
      ACCIONA launches BIONS, a new intelligent cloud-data platform for water management
        Raxio Data Centre unveils 9 local fibre carriers ahead of launch
          Nokia and Openreach deploy next generation fibre access network to connect millions in the UK

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai