Dubai's Emirates Airline responds to claims of mass job-cutting

A report from Bloomberg first published the claim, saying that the carrier was planning to let go approximately 30% of its stuff, including pilots. Emirates has now stated that no such public announcement on “redundancies at the airline” have been made, with a spokesperson adding that the group is currently reviewing costs and “resourcing against business projections.”

“Any such decision will be communicated in an appropriate fashion. Like any responsible business would do, our executive team has directed all departments to conduct a thorough review of costs and resourcing against business projections,” the spokesperson said.

In its latest financial update, the carrier said it will continue to raise debt itself to help against the impact of COVID-19 . The government of Dubai has also pledged to aid the airline.

According to sister publication Aviation Business Middle East, Emirates airline turned a profit of US$288 million in its last financial year, a 21% improvement on 2018-19. The pandemic, however, has had a cataclysmic impact on the industry, Emirates included.