Dubai's Emirates Airline responds to claims of mass job-cutting

Hospitality
News
Published: 22 May 2020 - 3:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
A report from Bloomberg first published the claim, saying that the carrier was planning to let go approximately 30% of its stuff, including pilots. Emirates has now stated that no such public announcement on “redundancies at the airline” have been made, with a spokesperson adding that the group is currently reviewing costs and “resourcing against business projections.”

“Any such decision will be communicated in an appropriate fashion. Like any responsible business would do, our executive team has directed all departments to conduct a thorough review of costs and resourcing against business projections,” the spokesperson said.

In its latest financial update, the carrier said it will continue to raise debt itself to help against the impact of COVID-19. The government of Dubai has also pledged to aid the airline.

According to sister publication Aviation Business Middle East, Emirates airline turned a profit of US$288 million in its last financial year, a 21% improvement on 2018-19. The pandemic, however, has had a cataclysmic impact on the industry, Emirates included.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates the global aviation sector could lose as much as $314 billion in revenue this year.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

COLORS acquires rights to air Mahabharat
    RTW releases Global Loudness Delivery Guide for content providers
      ACCIONA launches BIONS, a new intelligent cloud-data platform for water management
        Raxio Data Centre unveils 9 local fibre carriers ahead of launch
          Nokia and Openreach deploy next generation fibre access network to connect millions in the UK

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai