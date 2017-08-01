Izu Ani's Dubai restaurant Carine now delivering

Hospitality
News
Published: 22 May 2020 - 3:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
French Mediterranean restaurant Carine has joined the ongoing trend of offering delivery service. Partnering with Deliveroo, the Emirates Golf Club venue will bring chef Izu Ani’s creations to peoples’ doors.

Ani’s venue is known for its authentic French food, using fresh ingredients and adding an elegant spin on timeless recipes. Dishes range from fresh salads, to onion tarts, pastas, seafood and grilled meats. Familiar French staples include marinated baby chicken, rib-eye steak and ratatouille.

Delivery orders are available from noon to 11pm via Deliveroo from May 21. In-range areas include Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, JLT, Emirates Hills and Springs, The Greens, Al Barsha and Barsha Heights.

The restaurant is open for dine-in from noon till 7pm.

