Coya Dubai introduces home meal kids

Though lockdown restrictions are continuing to relax, isolation is still the norm, with #StayHome at the front of everyone’s minds. Coya Dubai has responded by providing a range of its dishes in meal kits to prepare at home.

From May 23-30, the Latin American hotspot will create two mains and a dessert which can be recreated at home. These include the paletilla de cordero – lamb shoulder; dorada escabeche peruano – char-grilled seabream; side dishes and a tortell de nata maracuya – sweet custard tart.

Diners can order the DIY kits 24 hours in advance, which will include detailed instructions, pre-measured ingredients and a selection of garnishes.

Diners can also opt to try the dishes in-house at the restaurant which is open Sunday to Thursday from 12.30pm to 7pm.