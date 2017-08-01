Coya Dubai introduces home meal kids

Hospitality
News
Published: 23 May 2020 - 3:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Though lockdown restrictions are continuing to relax, isolation is still the norm, with #StayHome at the front of everyone’s minds. Coya Dubai has responded by providing a range of its dishes in meal kits to prepare at home.

From May 23-30, the Latin American hotspot will create two mains and a dessert which can be recreated at home. These include the paletilla de cordero – lamb shoulder; dorada escabeche peruano – char-grilled seabream; side dishes and a tortell de nata maracuya – sweet custard tart.

Diners can order the DIY kits 24 hours in advance, which will include detailed instructions, pre-measured ingredients and a selection of garnishes.

Diners can also opt to try the dishes in-house at the restaurant which is open Sunday to Thursday from 12.30pm to 7pm.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

COLORS acquires rights to air Mahabharat
    RTW releases Global Loudness Delivery Guide for content providers
      ACCIONA launches BIONS, a new intelligent cloud-data platform for water management
        Raxio Data Centre unveils 9 local fibre carriers ahead of launch
          Nokia and Openreach deploy next generation fibre access network to connect millions in the UK

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai