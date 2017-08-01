Fathi Khogaly named as new Hyatt Hotels area VP for Dubai

With cost-cutting sweeping across the professional world at a colossal rate, appointment stories in hospitality have become scarce, Hyatt Hotels, however, has offered a glimmer of hope, announcing the appointment of Fathi Khogaly as area VP for Hyatt Hotels in Dubai

Khogaly has been with Hyatt under a number of roles, his newest position will be an addition to his post as cluster GM of Grand Hyatt Dubai and Hyatt Place Hotels Dubai. He will now be responsible for providing support to Park Hyatt Dubai, Hyatt Regency Dubai, Dubai Creeks Heights and the new Andaz The Palm.

The brand said in a statement that: “Khogaly is known to be charismatic, genuine, and full of innovation. He also truly listens to people, empowers associates, and implements change for the better of our guests, associates and stakeholders.

“These qualities and priorities have led him to be appointed to this new assignment of which he is very excited about and aims to advance Hyatt’s purpose of care, positively emerge out of these unprecedented times, and continue to bring success to the Hyatt legacy in Dubai.”

Boasting more than 30 years of experience at Hyatt, Khogaly will be expected to oversee the brand’s expansion plans in Dubai, including the opening of Hyatt Centric La Mer.