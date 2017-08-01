Last call for nominations fo Caterer Middle East awards 2020

Sister publication Caterer Middle East Awards has extended its deadline for the Caterer Middle East Awards 2020 until tomorrow (Sunday May 24).The Caterer Middle East Awards brings together the cream of the food and beverage industry in the Middle East to celebrate success in one of the most competitive of markets.

The industry has flourished and grown exponentially over the past few years and this is reflected in the size and quality of the Caterer Middle East Awards which has become the definitive awards programme for F&B professionals, looking to be acknowledged by expert judges from the industry in front of their peers.



Winners will receive a commemorative trophy, plus extensive print and online coverage of their success in Caterer Middle East. Nominate yourselves now, to be in with a chance to win at the best caterer industry awards event of 2020!

Nominating is once again FREE to do, and each nomination must entail a 500 word write up of your project along with a single PDF file, no larger than 10MB and also an image of the nominee that can be uploaded along with the nomination directly through the website.To nominate please visit www.caterermiddleeast.com/awards click on “Submit Nominations”. The website provides detailed information on the categories and the nomination process. Please note that all nominations should be submitted by Sunday, May 24, 2020.

To secure your bookings for the awards ceremony you can book your table/seats directly through our website please visit – www.caterermiddleeast.com/awards and click on ‘table booking’.