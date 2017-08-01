Monte Carlo Hotel Bay and Resort chef reveals roast chicken recipe

Self-isolation has led to many of us trying our hand at home-cooking and the experimentation that comes with it. Providing some inspiration and advice, Monte Carlo Hotel Bay and Resort chef Marcel Ravin has explained how to recreate his popular roasted chicken for four people.

Marcel’s roast chicken

Ingredients for 4 people

• 1 free-range chicken 1.2 kg

• ½ lemon

• 125 g softened butter

• 2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

• Leaves of 3 sprigs of fresh thyme

• 1 squeezed lime or lemon

• 1 teaspoon of 4-spice mix

• ½ teaspoon of salt

1. Rub the ½ lemon all over the inside and outside of the chicken.2. Put the butter, thyme, garlic, lemon juice, 4-spice mix and salt in a bowl and mix.3. Incorporate the spicy butter mix under the chicken skin and inside the chicken.4. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C.5. Put in a roasting tray and cook in the oven for 15 minutes.6. Lower the temperature to 170°C and baste the chicken with the cooking juice every 10 minutes until the end of the cooking time: 1 hour 20.7. Preferably serve with potato purée or small new potatoes and a few green asparagus cooked in salted water.