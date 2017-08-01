Monte Carlo Hotel Bay and Resort chef reveals roast chicken recipe

Hospitality
News
Published: 23 May 2020 - 3:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Self-isolation has led to many of us trying our hand at home-cooking and the experimentation that comes with it. Providing some inspiration and advice, Monte Carlo Hotel Bay and Resort chef Marcel Ravin has explained how to recreate his popular roasted chicken for four people.

Marcel’s roast chicken
Ingredients for 4 people
• 1 free-range chicken 1.2 kg
• ½ lemon
• 125 g softened butter
• 2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped
• Leaves of 3 sprigs of fresh thyme
• 1 squeezed lime or lemon
• 1 teaspoon of 4-spice mix
• ½ teaspoon of salt

Method
1. Rub the ½ lemon all over the inside and outside of the chicken.
2. Put the butter, thyme, garlic, lemon juice, 4-spice mix and salt in a bowl and mix.
3. Incorporate the spicy butter mix under the chicken skin and inside the chicken.
4. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C.
5. Put in a roasting tray and cook in the oven for 15 minutes.
6. Lower the temperature to 170°C and baste the chicken with the cooking juice every 10 minutes until the end of the cooking time: 1 hour 20.
7. Preferably serve with potato purée or small new potatoes and a few green asparagus cooked in salted water.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

COLORS acquires rights to air Mahabharat
    RTW releases Global Loudness Delivery Guide for content providers
      ACCIONA launches BIONS, a new intelligent cloud-data platform for water management
        Raxio Data Centre unveils 9 local fibre carriers ahead of launch
          Nokia and Openreach deploy next generation fibre access network to connect millions in the UK

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai