Monte Carlo Hotel Bay and Resort chef reveals roast chicken recipe

Marcel’s roast chicken
Ingredients for 4 people
• 1 free-range chicken 1.2 kg
• ½ lemon
• 125 g softened butter
• 2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped
• Leaves of 3 sprigs of fresh thyme
• 1 squeezed lime or lemon
• 1 teaspoon of 4-spice mix
• ½ teaspoon of salt
1. Rub the ½ lemon all over the inside and outside of the chicken.
2. Put the butter, thyme, garlic, lemon juice, 4-spice mix and salt in a bowl and mix.
3. Incorporate the spicy butter mix under the chicken skin and inside the chicken.
4. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C.
5. Put in a roasting tray and cook in the oven for 15 minutes.
6. Lower the temperature to 170°C and baste the chicken with the cooking juice every 10 minutes until the end of the cooking time: 1 hour 20.
7. Preferably serve with potato purée or small new potatoes and a few green asparagus cooked in salted water.