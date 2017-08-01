The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah announces ‘Home Away From Home’ package

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah has collaborated with Shurooq and Burjeel Hospital to provide its ‘Home Away From Home’ package. The package includes complimentary F&B services, laundry and housekeeping, as well as medical services.

The iconic Sharjah retreat will provide guests with medical care onsite should they need it, with hospitalisation support available and COVID-19 testing on request. Included is a three-course breakfast served in-room, as well as three-course set lunch and dinner, minibar access stocked with fresh juices and WiFi access.

Aiming to reassure returning guests, the property continuously sanitises its rooms and touchpoints, while also providing 24-hour medical support and assessment of vitals.

Prices vary on the package, though a booking in early June starts from AED,1732 per night.