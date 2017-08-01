Bill Bensley to host webinar on reinventing hotel design

Bill Bensley is one of a handful of people in the hospitality world shaking up traditional hotel design. His creation of Four Seasons Tented Camp and Elephant Sanctuary in Thailand underpin his commitment to using hotels as a vessel to protect wildlife and educate people about their surroundings.

With his latest and most ambitious project announced – Worldwild China – Bensley will host a webinar on the reinvention of design.

Worldwild China is a 2,000-acre project in Wuchuan in southern China’s Guangdong province. The wildlife sanctuary and reserve will have seven hotels with a total of 2,000 keys. Slated to open in 2022, the project will have an ‘Animals First’ concept, with the majority of the land used to protect animals.

Bensley will discuss this project, as well as his thought process in reimaging hotel design, during the webinar held on May 26. The webinar will comprise a 30-minute talk, followed by a Q&A session.

