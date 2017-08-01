Bill Bensley to host webinar on reinventing hotel design

Hospitality
News
Published: 24 May 2020 - 6:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Bill Bensley is one of a handful of people in the hospitality world shaking up traditional hotel design. His creation of Four Seasons Tented Camp and Elephant Sanctuary in Thailand underpin his commitment to using hotels as a vessel to protect wildlife and educate people about their surroundings.

With his latest and most ambitious project announced – Worldwild China – Bensley will host a webinar on the reinvention of design.

Worldwild China is a 2,000-acre project in Wuchuan in southern China’s Guangdong province. The wildlife sanctuary and reserve will have seven hotels with a total of 2,000 keys. Slated to open in 2022, the project will have an ‘Animals First’ concept, with the majority of the land used to protect animals.

Bensley will discuss this project, as well as his thought process in reimaging hotel design, during the webinar held on May 26. The webinar will comprise a 30-minute talk, followed by a Q&A session.

To register, please click here.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

China News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Despite severe disruptions, Canadian Solar’s Chinese PV manufacturing experiences limited impact of COVID-19 outbreak
    Diversification of power equipment suppliers from China intensifies as supply chains plan to tap new markets in Southeast Asia
      BP boosts partnership with Chinese PET producer CRC, seeks opportunities for closer partnership
        Alfa Laval wins $9.6mn energy-efficiency order from refinery and petrochemical complex in China
          SABIC unveils 'Global Economic Confidence Index': Covid-19 is likely to become the biggest black swan event to impact the global economy in recorded history

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai