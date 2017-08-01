UAE butter competition receives 600 recipes

Hospitality
News
Published: 24 May 2020 - 3:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
A campaign launched in the UAE to find the tastiest flavoured butter recipe has amassed more than 600 recipes from people all across the region.

The online challenge was launched by CNIEL, The French Dairy Board and the European Union in April under the hashtag #FlavouredButterChallenge. Eight of the UAE’s top food influencers were challenged to develop a butter, while also inspiring many more people to take part.

Influencers, bloggers, chefs and TV personalities all used social media to show the culinary ideas they had churned out. Those taking part were asked to be imaginative with their recipes, with butters comprising saffron, bee pollen, orange blossom, honey, mustard, cinnamon and various other uncommon ingredients.

“Premium European butter, especially French butter, is an incredible flavour enhancer. It can make even an average dish taste like a gourmet masterpiece, making it the ideal choice for this global challenge,” said CNIEL head of communication ME Marie-Laure Martin.

Launched in the United Arab Emirates, the challenge reached more than 30 countries including, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Jordan, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, Spain, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, South Africa, and the Caribbean, amongst others.

“We are delighted so many foodies and renowned chefs have taken up the #FlavouredButterChallenge and produced such a sensational range of recipes and tastes using a myriad of ingredients from around the world,” added Martin.

To see the full range of butter recipes, visit @Butterstories.me on Instagram.
