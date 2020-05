The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) has joined forces with national airline Etihad Airways to celebrate the efforts of everyday heroes.

Produced by Academy Award-winning company Image Nation Abu Dhabi, a short film has been produced featuring inspirational clips acknowledging the work of all those living and working in the capital city.

The short film features employees from W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Etihad Airways, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Careem and Aldar Academies. The video works to capture the idea of #StrongerTogether by showing real-life people striving to help their community.

The full video can be watched below: