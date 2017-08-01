Al Hamra reopens two signature hotels in Ras Al Khaimah

Al Hamra VP for hospitality Christopher Hewett assured that the company has “implemented a comprehensive set of measures which comply with the guidelines and protocols.”



“Al Hamra, along with our hotel partners and the Public Service Department of Ras Al Khaimah (PSD), have implemented a full sterilisation programme and are undertaking various measures across all of our hospitality and leisure assets, such as training for safe guest interactions, guest education programmes, elevated hygiene standards and revised operational procedures,” added Hewett.

Both hotels are within the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority’s (RAKTDA) final stages of the ‘Stay Safe’ Hotel Certification, meaning the properties can better rebuild trust in their guests on hygiene and safety measures.

Elsewhere in its portfolio, Al Hamra has reopened the Al Hamra Golf Club has reopened, as has the Al Hamra Marina and Yacht Club. Registered golfers are asked to limit player capacity and have their temperatures checked on arrival.