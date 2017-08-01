New report from Dubai firm says international travel will spike post-COVID-19

Colliers International and Arabian Travel Market (ATM) both issued reports saying staycations will likely be the norm post-COVID-19, but AllDetails has released survey findings suggesting the opposite.

The Dubai-based travel tourism communications agency found that GCC residents intend to travel again soon, preferring to travel to international destinations. The survey was conducted amongst residents and citizens of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia in order to understand their sentiment towards travel during the pandemic.

According to those surveyed, 86% intend to travel internationally, with 46% wanting a change of scenery, 38% wanting a unique landscape, 38% wanting a seaside destination, 37% wanting a cultural holiday and 23% wanting sunshine. The survey also revealed that 80% of those asked intend to travel for a week or more.

“The sentiment across the region is very much a resounding “Yes!” to travel as soon as it is safe to do so. The period of lockdown has made us all realise that we were taking our freedom to travel and experience new places and cultures for granted. I believe we have all been writing our bucket lists and thinking about all the new places we want to visit and experience as well as re-visiting our old favourites once again. We have been dreaming about travel over the last few weeks and are all longing to start exploring again soon”, said AllDetails CEO & founder Isabel Tapp.

AllDetails’ survey offers a different projection than the findings of Colliers and ATM which found that GCC travels intend to travel domestically as restrictions continue to ease.

The pair found that the percentage of bookings to Abu Dhabi within a 48km radius hiked from 20% in January to 43% in March. While in Dubai, the percentage grew from 19% to 36%.