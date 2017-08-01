Ras Al Khaimah bolsters hygiene certification with Bureau Veritas partnership

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has announced a partnership with Bureau Veritas Certification (Bureau Veritas) to launch the ‘Safeguard Assurance Programme’. The initiative will add to RAKTDA’s existing RAK ‘Stay Safe’ Hotel campaign.

Ensuring all operations within the emirate’s hospitality sector remain safe and efficient, Bureau Veritas will carry out its own audit on hotels, for which RAKTDA will cover the cost of. Together the pair will work to deploy stringent health, safety and hygiene measures which become standardised across RAK hotels.

The audit will be provided for 45 hotels, further assesses measures put in place by RAKTDA and the RAK government. Having worked in the field of risk management for well over two centuries, Bureau Veritas has developed its Programme in collaboration with field experts.

The auditing process will involve sharing a checklist of measures to be implemented across the properties, an onsite inspection and an unannounced visit. Individual properties will be assessed on factors including: commitment to the programme; respect for social distancing guidelines; compliance with hygienic practices and measures; as well as surveillance and management of any issues. Meeting these requirements, properties will be given a label by the Bureau for a period of six months.

RAKTDA CEO Raki Phillips commented: “The Authority looks forward to working with Bureau Veritas, marking a first of its kind partnership between the entity and a tourism board in the region, as hotels in Ras Al Khaimah begin to welcome guests and visitors back. We have embarked on this partnership to support Ras Al Khaimah’s hospitality providers and assist them in protecting and building trust among their employees and clients to be able to restart their business efficiently. The aim of Bureau Veritas’s ‘SafeGuard Assurance Programme’ is to ensure our partners adopt adequate health, safety and hygiene procedures and that they are effectively implemented, resulting in a certificate and compliance label to reassure guests.”

As part of its ‘Stay Safe’ campaign, RAKTDA will carry out daily spot checks to ensure measures are adhered to.