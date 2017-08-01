Reopening guidelines sent to hotel restaurants in Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture & Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT) has sent hotel in the emirate guidelines for reopening their restaurants.

Venues have been closed for a number of weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however, some have bee operating a delivery service.

The guidelines say staff and customers must all wear gloves and masks, capacity must not exceed 30 percent, no more than four people can sit at tables (which must have 2.5m between each other) and all payment must be electronic.

There must be sanitisers at every entrance, thermal cameras must be installed, and valet parking is to be suspended. There must also be separate entry and exit points, tables and chairs must be sterilised frequently and there must be clear social distancing markers with 2m between them.

All employees must be tested for COVID-19 before restarting work, and bi-weekly tests thereafter, and have temperature checks throughout their shift.

DCT inspectors will check that all these measures are in place before allowing a venue to open.