Anantara announces sanitation programme for MICE facilities

Hospitality
News
Published: 26 May 2020 - 3:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, part of Minor Hotels, has announced a portfolio-wide hygiene campaign for its MICE facilities. The commitment makes up part of the brand’s wider ‘Stay with Peace of Mind’ campaign to reassure returning hotel guests.

Starting at Thailand’s flagship property, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, measures include: social distancing seating arrangements for all meetings and conferences, online pre-registration with QR code passes and assigned seating, individual clickers and presentation material, coffee break items individually packed, outdoor lunch areas and frequent sanitation of all areas.

On the guests’ end, Anantara has rolled out a range of reassuring measures including: easy access to health stations, temperature checks at entrances, mandatory PPE usage, regular cleaning, social distancing signage and ongoing training for its staff.

Anantara joins a growing list of hotel companies introducing dedicated hygiene protocols. The likes of Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Radisson have all developed their own campaigns in collaboration with top health authorities.


