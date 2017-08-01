Dubai's Folly by Nick & Scott unveils home recipe packages

Hospitality
News
Published: 26 May 2020 - 3:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

There’s a number of ways restaurateurs and diners can work around COVID-19 restrictions, whether it’s delivery services or donning the face mask and dining in. Folly by Nick & Scott however is going down a third route – offering home recipe kits.

The popular culinary duo have developed a range of their recipes for people to try in the comfort (and safety) of their own kitchens. The recipes are available to order on a weekly basis, with each box serving two adults and coming with a QR code directing to an instructional video.

The recipes are as follows:

May 28 – Button mushroom risotto

June 4 – Soy braised beef

June 11 – Coconut chicken curry

June 18 – Fish and chips with crushed peas and tartare sauce

Each box comes with olive oil and rosemary bread.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

BASF renews global sponsorship of WorldSkills to continue developing new talent
    What safety measures is Emirates taking on flights?
      Gazprom project for natural gas processing and liquefaction complex near Ust-Luga moving forward
        ADNOC employees raise $0.27mn to support the UAE communities during Ramadan
          MBRSC and National Geographic release documentary on UAE’s first astronaut mission

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai