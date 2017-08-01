Dubai's Folly by Nick & Scott unveils home recipe packages

There’s a number of ways restaurateurs and diners can work around COVID-19 restrictions, whether it’s delivery services or donning the face mask and dining in. Folly by Nick & Scott however is going down a third route – offering home recipe kits.

The popular culinary duo have developed a range of their recipes for people to try in the comfort (and safety) of their own kitchens. The recipes are available to order on a weekly basis, with each box serving two adults and coming with a QR code directing to an instructional video.

The recipes are as follows:

May 28 – Button mushroom risotto

June 4 – Soy braised beef

June 11 – Coconut chicken curry

June 18 – Fish and chips with crushed peas and tartare sauce

Each box comes with olive oil and rosemary bread.