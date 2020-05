As Dubai restaurants start to tiptoe back to normality, Alici has announced the re-launch of its Beautiful Fridays Brunch from May 29.

Alici, made popular for its faithful South Italian cuisine, will serve a range of raw seafood, oysters, a la carte dishes and seasonal beverages.

Dishes include a selection of unlimited crudo, antipasti, grilled meats, pizzas and pasta. Desserts include tiramisu and Caprese tart.

The brunch is priced at AED395 with soft drinks or AED495 with house drinks.