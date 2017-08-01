ATM Virtual to focus on potential Chinese travel market

As Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Virtual draws closer, organisers have announced that the digital event will have a keen focus on highlighting the potential of Chinese outbound travel. The Virtual ATM China Tourism Forum will be the platform of an in-depth debate on China’s tourism and leisure market and whether Middle Eastern investors should be planning for Chinese tourists.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic first starting in China and tearing through the country, the hospitality industry has bounced back relatively quickly according to analysts. As ATM exhibition director ME Danielle Curtis explained, “Some hoteliers in China were reporting occupancy levels for the recent national holiday in excess of 45% with resort markets close to 70%, a significant improvement from the overall average of 30% occupancy, confirming leisure demand is robust.”

The forum will be moderated by Dr Adam Wu, with panelists including International Institute of Peace for Tourism chairman Dr Taleb Rifai; H.E. Khalid Jasim al-Midfa, Chairman, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Pan Ukraine founder & director Helen Shapovalova; VIA Outlets tourism director Lisa Dinh and HCG International Travel Group chief business officer and VP Tony Ong.

The experts will discuss how to overcome the current crisis, how to identify new business patterns and how to build on existing partnerships.



“We have an impressive line-up of tourism experts and Dr. Wu’s credentials are exemplary. He is CEO of CBN Travel & Mice and World Travel Online, which is the leading outbound travel portal on the China Wide Web providing destination information in Chinese to the entire outbound travel trade and millions of Chinese travellers,” added Curtis.

ATM Virtual takes place from June 1-3, with the ATM China Tourism Forum being held on June 2 at 11am-12pm GST.