Capacity restrictions lifted at Dubai restaurants, social distancing to continue

Published: 27 May 2020 - 5:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Dubai Municipality has lifted the 30% capacity restriction on restaurants in the Emirate, but venues must continue to abide by social distancing measures to fight the coronavirus.

There must be 2m between tables, or have screens set up to separate customers, while any groups of more than four must all be family members.

Following the instruction that F&B outlets can sell alcohol again following Eid, the new directives allow for it to be provided in glasses rather than disposable plastic cups, assuming the outlet has adequate washing facilities.

Alcohol is still limited to table service and only with meals. All bars will remain closed for now.

Restaurants are allowed to operate until 11pm, but children under 12 and the elderly over 60 are still denied entry. This also goes for anyone of any age with a serious medical condition.

All previous hygiene directives such as wearing gloves and masks and providing regular temperature checking of both staff and customers must continue to be carried out.
