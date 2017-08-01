Capacity restrictions lifted at Dubai restaurants, social distancing to continue

Dubai Municipality has lifted the 30% capacity restriction on restaurants in the Emirate, but venues must continue to abide by social distancing measures to fight the coronavirus.There must be 2m between tables, or have screens set up to separate customers, while any groups of more than four must all be family members.

Following the instruction that F&B outlets can sell alcohol again following Eid, the new directives allow for it to be provided in glasses rather than disposable plastic cups, assuming the outlet has adequate washing facilities.



Alcohol is still limited to table service and only with meals. All bars will remain closed for now.