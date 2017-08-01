You can watch the full video below:
How to make the perfect bed
Published: 27 May 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
At Hotelier Middle East we pride ourselves on being a platform to help everyone in the hospitality industry excel. Sometimes all that can take is running back to the basics; with this mind, we previously caught up with Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City Dubai room attendant Mohamed Fazmin Mohammadhu on how to make the perfect bed.
