How to make the perfect bed

Published: 27 May 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
At Hotelier Middle East we pride ourselves on being a platform to help everyone in the hospitality industry excel. Sometimes all that can take is running back to the basics; with this mind, we previously caught up with Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City Dubai room attendant Mohamed Fazmin Mohammadhu on how to make the perfect bed.

You can watch the full video below:

