Jumeirah Al Naseem receives Bureau Veritas’ Safeguard label

Hospitality
News
Published: 27 May 2020 - 8:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Naseem has become the world’s first hotel to receive the Bureau Veritas Safeguard label in recognition of its hygiene and safety measures.

Jumeirah Group has recently implemented a series of protective measures across its global portfolio, designed to keep both its staff and guests safe. These include the usage of protective masks, daily temperature checks and extensive hygiene training for all colleagues, social distancing across all areas of the hotel including beaches, pools and gyms (when open), tripling fresh air in public areas, sanitisation fogging – up to three times a day depending on footfall – and strict lift etiquette to ensure guests are travelling alone.

Bureau Veritas – a leading force in testing, inspection and certification services – introduced its Safeguard label earlier in the month to help reassure guests returning to hotels. In collaboration with field experts, the certification process is done by Bureau Veritas itself, with independent audits carried out.

Requirements include respecting social distancing rules, complying with hygiene measures and prompt action on any issues at the hotel.

Jumeirah Group CEO Jose Silva explained: “The safety of our guests and colleagues has always been our utmost priority. We have a longstanding relationship with Bureau Veritas, working with them since 2018 to oversee our HACCP certification for food safety and implementing health, safety and environment compliance audits globally. The current situation requires us to go even further to validate the protective measures in place and achieving the Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label is an important step in restoring confidence and demonstrating our commitment to operate our hotels to the highest global standards. Jumeirah Al Naseem is the first hotel in the world to receive the Safeguard Label, and we will be working closely with Bureau Veritas over the coming weeks to certify our wider portfolio.”

Jumeriah Group, a member of Dubai Holdings, operates and manages 15 hotels in the Middle East, as well as a further six in Europe, five in Asia and another 10 in the pipeline.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Xiaomi set to introduce new range of Smartphones in the UAE
    FedEx Express donates 4,000 meals over Ramadan
      Trina Solar publishes its Vertex module technology white paper, unveiling a brand new technology platform
        Telenor sharpens its focus in Scandinavia with creation of Nordic Hub
          Saudi Arabia begins phased resumption of domestic flights

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai