Select business allowed to operate as Dubai eases restrictions

Dubai authorities have announced a range of businesses which may resume operations, including gyms, cinemas and outsourced government centres.

According to sister publication Arabian Business, Dubai International Airport will open for UAE residents and transit passengers after approval. Other facilities range from clinics and educational institutions to child learning and therapy centres.

As part of these measures to help reopen the economy, movement restriction hours will be moved to 6am to 11pm. Businesses must still adhere to social distancing, hygiene and personal protection equipment rules.

“We are aware of the pressures many sectors are facing because of the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of the Executive Council.

“We have been following the severe impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on countries around the world. What makes us different is our ability to adapt to these challenging circumstances. We have all the elements necessary to adapt to these challenging circumstances.”

The businesses that can resume activities are as follows:

• Retail and wholesale• Airport, operating for returning UAE residents and transit passengers after authorities’ approval• Clinics, including ENT and dentistry, and expanding permitted elective surgeries to those with a duration of 2.5 hours• Educational and training institutes, and child learning and therapy centres• Sports academies, indoor gyms, sports and fitness clubs• Cinemas, with continued social distancing and regular disinfection in place• Entertainment and leisure, such as Dubai Ice Rink, Dolphinarium, etc• Auctions, with online auctions preferred over physical when possible• Outsourced government centres

Fines remain in place for those who violate the rules.