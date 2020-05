Social distancing can be tricky business, especially for people such as Aaron McGrath, the general manager of Six Senses Zighy Bay, who spends his professional life interacting with people. His recent solution however saw him 300 metres above the ground and the inhabitants of the resort as he paraglided in.

At an elevation of approximately 300 metres, McGrath took flight with the help of a professional pilot. Spending several minutes in the air, McGrath livestreamed aerial views of the resort, talking about its diverse landscape and range of experiences.

In the video, McGrath shows off the surrounding Al Hajar Mountains, as well as the expansive beachfront and lush greenery.

You can watch the video below: