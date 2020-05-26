The Maine restaurateur calls on industry to 'get back on its feet'

Trust and personal responsibility will see the restaurant industry get back on its feet, according to Joey Ghazal, who operates The Maine and Barbary brands in Dubai.

“I refuse to imagine a world without restaurants or bars,” said Ghazal in a video posted on his Instagram on May 26, while acknowledging that many people may be afraid or uncertain due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With restaurants slowly getting back to normal as Dubai Municipality begins to lift restrictions including allowing alcohol to be sold and removing the 30% capacity limit, Ghazal called on fellow operators to help educate customers on how they can dine out safely.

“We cannot allow this pandemic to control us, we cannot allow it to define us,” he said. “The same way we learned to stay home is the same way we’ll learn to go back. It’s like learning to walk again, we just have to get back on our feet.”