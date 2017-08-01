Valrhona organises web series to support restaurateurs

Hospitality
News
Published: 27 May 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
French chocolate producer Valrhona has become the latest company to offer a helping hand to a shellshocked F&B industry, by unveiling its own three-part web series.

Titled Valrhona Selection’s Industry Talk, the series began on May 26, with another episode the following day and the final on May 28. Bringing together chefs, journalists, distributors and consultants, the series talks about how those in the industry can ready themselves for the ‘new normal’.

The panels will exchange ideas about how stakeholders can empower themselves to face evolving expectations in the industry, covering topics, such as how to pivot business models and customer experience, how businesses can engage with more customers online, and what changes to business and safety practices we may expect to see moving forward.

The sessions are as follows:

May 27: The New Tomorrow – ConStrata Technology Consulting MD Toby Malbec, AccorHotels MEA VP of procurement Shahbaz Tiavar and Sinodis GM Denis Vergneau talk about the road to recovery, sharing tips on how others can prepare to reopen. The trio will also talk with reopened establishments on the ways to keep employees and customers safe in a post-COVID-19 world.

May 28: The Digital Uplift – ChatFoods co-founder Benjamin Mouflard, Bachour chief Antonio Bachour and Altamira Foods VP and CEO Joey Gentry talk about the rapid digital transformation of the F&B industry and how to best leverage it.

Past discussions can be viewed on Facebook at @ValrhonaUSA, with live discussions and Q&As streamed from 8pm Dubai time.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Xiaomi set to introduce new range of Smartphones in the UAE
    FedEx Express donates 4,000 meals over Ramadan
      Trina Solar publishes its Vertex module technology white paper, unveiling a brand new technology platform
        Telenor sharpens its focus in Scandinavia with creation of Nordic Hub
          Saudi Arabia begins phased resumption of domestic flights

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai