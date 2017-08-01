Almost all Dubai restaurateurs believe delivery commission should be under 20%

Hospitality
News
Published: 28 May 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Restaurateurs are united in heir belief that delivery aggregators are charging far too much commission, data from the sister publication Caterer Middle East survey reveals.

According to our poll of 100 restaurateurs in the region, more than 90% believe that delivery commission fees should be less than 20% of the total order value, with a third of them believing it should be less than 10%.

At the moment, two thirds of operators are paying between 21% and 30% per order, while 17% are paying more than 30% commission on each order through delivery platforms.

Not a single restaurateur polled said they believed the platforms should be charging more than 30% per order, despite many of the aggregators offering that as their on-boarding rate currently.

While a number of campaigns to encourage people to order direct from restaurants have been launched, aggregators still have a stranglehold on the industry.

The vast majority of restaurateurs said they felt they had no choice but to use aggregators because they are where the customers go, with one calling them “a necessary evil”.

With a number of governments around the world stepping in to cap delivery commission at around the 15-20% mark, 82% of the restaurateurs in our survey said they believed something similar should happen in the Middle East.

You can see the full survey results in the June issue of Caterer Middle East.


