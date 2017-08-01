Hotelbeds unveils health and safety search filter in bid to recover industry

Published: 28 May 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Hotelbeds, one of the world’s leading bedbanks, has announced a new ‘Stay Safe’ function on its platform to filter tourism companies by health and safety certification.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, stellar health and safety in hotels has become essential to attracting already tentative guests. Groups such as Accor, Radisson, Marriott and Hilton have scrambled in recent weeks to put together their own hygiene programmes, certifications and advisory boards. People in hospitality aren’t sure yet as to what the ‘new normal’ will be, but everyone agrees hygiene is a big part of it.

With this in mind, Hotelbeds’ ‘Stay Safe’ category will roll out in the coming weeks, consolidating different COVID-19 health and safety certifications. The Stay Safe category covers both accommodation bookings and providers of services such as transfers, activities, theme parks and car rentals. All products in the category will be marked with a Stay Safe badge in the booking platform, along with details of the specific measures.

Hotelbeds risk, compliance, internal audit & sustainability director Tobias Thibaut explained: “Today more than ever, we need to focus on the safety and wellbeing of guests during the COVID-19 pandemic. When it becomes available in a few weeks our ‘Safe Stay’ filter category will be very valuable for our clients when reserving a hotel for their customers or other ancillary products by giving them greater confidence and thus helping the tourism sector recover more quickly.”

