How the UAE's Chef Middle East is navigating through a global pandemic

With the dramatic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on both communities and businesses alike, the foodservice industry, amongst many others, finds itself in a transition phase globally. As a regional player based in the UAE, Chef Middle East’s priorities have continuously been about ensuring the safety of its associates, communities and customers while adapting to unprecedented and highly challenging market conditions to maintain and preserve the future well-being of the business.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, it has been determined to build awareness internally and externally through addressing efficient ways to curb the spread of the virus; to implement precautionary measures within the organisation; and to secure and ensure traceability of the entire food chain, from its suppliers located across the globe to its customers based regionally. Highest food standards and strict personnel safety and hygiene measures have been and will always remain paramount during and after Covid-19.

In parallel, Chef Middle East's supply chain team has been closely monitoring the developments abroad as well as local circulars to ensure a rapid response to navigate any potential challenge and stabilise inventory levels for the current limited but existing demand, and more importantly for the weeks and months to come.

Chef Middle East is now evolving in the most volatile and uncertain environment ever seen in all the markets we operate in, which requires highly adaptive thinking, resilience, energy and agility to be able to redefine business objectives and strategies to implement and achieve while maintaining smart cash flow management practices to keep a business afloat. It takes leadership, active collaboration and creative solutions to steer a ship in such troubled waters and come out of it forceful.

In the effort to adapt to the current situation and diversify its activities to add new income streams and grow its brand presence, Chef MIddle East decided to conquer a new segment of the market for which the activity has hugely intensified over the past few weeks, and officially launched its new B2C e-commerce site, ‘Chef ME at Home’ (www.chefmeathome.com). The aim of this platform is to provide a unique access to top restaurants quality ingredients to consumers - cooking enthusiasts and home chefs - at a very affordable price with a wide and exclusive offering.

As a company that also cares for giving back and supporting the local community through this challenging situation, Chef Middle East has taken it upon itself to actively participate in different corporate social responsibility initiatives conducted by customers. Namely the “Helping Hands” movement from Alabbar Enterprises - Retail, Food and Beverage, by providing food supplies that were used to safely prepare and deliver meals to feed those currently in need; and “Pay It Forward” programme from “Al Serkal” in partnership with “Inked Dubai” to cook and provide meals for front liners across the UAE.

Though the current situation has proven difficult during these trying times, Chef Middle East is confident that it’ll emerge from this crisis a stronger and more agile organisation and go on to accomplish great culinary triumphs. It remains committed to provide and deliver its valued customers the best quality products using the highest standards available in food safety, storage and distribution.