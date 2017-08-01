How to shine marble flooring with Sheraton Dubai Creek

Here at Hotelier Middle East, we don’t just supply you with the most up-to-date news, we also help professionals excel in their positions. Whether it’s getting a business edge with our performance reports, or it’s strategising with one of our expert comment pieces.

Today, we’re reminding all those who work tirelessly in the housekeeping department how they can improve. One of our favourite-ever videos is of Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel housekeeping attendant & marble specialist Adeesha Alwis, who gave us a concise rundown of how to perform the immensely important job.

Check out the video below: