Today, we’re reminding all those who work tirelessly in the housekeeping department how they can improve. One of our favourite-ever videos is of Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel housekeeping attendant & marble specialist Adeesha Alwis, who gave us a concise rundown of how to perform the immensely important job.Check out the video below:
How to shine marble flooring with Sheraton Dubai Creek
Published: 28 May 2020 - 9:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Here at Hotelier Middle East, we don’t just supply you with the most up-to-date news, we also help professionals excel in their positions. Whether it’s getting a business edge with our performance reports, or it’s strategising with one of our expert comment pieces.