How US potatoes are helping chefs in the UAE innovate and excite

As one of the most affordable and versatile products available to a chef, potatoes have long been an important part of menus from roadside cafes to fine-dining restaurants. A comfort food that can be elevated to classic levels, potatoes are a staple in almost every culture worldwide.

The US does it best

There’s a reason the United States is one of the world’s major potato-producing countries, growing more than 20 million metric tons annually. In fact, there are many reasons - including favourable soil, ideal growing conditions and plentiful water. Add to this an industry committed to advanced research and technological developments while sustaining traditional roots, and we have the perfect recipe.

Grown across the country thanks to its range of unique microclimates, US potatoes come in a range of different varieties to suit every occasion and every chef. From the beloved russet, best known for chipping and fries, to the distinctive purples, appreciated for taste and eye appeal, US growers maintain a mix of five major potato categories and over 100 specific varieties including russet, yellow, red, white, and specialty (purple-blue, fingerling and petite potatoes) in both organic and conventional forms.

But the one thing that remains consistent is their quality, which is why professional chefs choose US potatoes.

US potatoes elevate all cuisines

From samosas in India to gnocchi in Italy, the versatility of potatoes allows them to be used in almost every cuisine. You’ve just seen one of Dubai’s top French restaurants, LPM, use the classic US russet to create its signature potato gratin dish. For a high-end outlet requiring the utmost quality for its discerning customers every time, the US russet is the potato of choice for a dish that needs to be crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. With its mild, earthy flavour, the russet compliments the other ingredients and lets the whole recipe shine.

And remember, don’t throw away those peels! Did you know that US russet potato peels make excellent bar snacks as they can be oven fried with a blend of spices? This makes them not only delicious tasting but also economical. Waste not, want not.

Delicious and nutritious

As well as being ideal for a dish like potato gratin that’s as creamy as it is tasty, it’s a surprise to many that potatoes form part of a healthy diet. They are naturally fat-free and full of vitamins and minerals, as well as being gluten-free – fitting in with many of today’s popular diets. When placed head-to-head against rice, pasta, and bread, studies show that potatoes provide the greatest level of satiety by far.

