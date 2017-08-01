Marriott fears further job cuts as pandemic impact deepens

Hospitality
News
Published: 29 May 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Marriot International has released another COVID-19 update as the pandemic continues to stunt business. In its latest release, Marriott has warned it will continue to furlough staff throughout the year.

The group reiterated that “The COVID-19 pandemic is having a more severe and sustained financial impact on Marriott’s business than 9/11 and the 2008 financial crisis, combined,” an analogy previously made by Marriott International CEO and president Arne M. Sorenson at the start of the pandemic.

Despite the group’s best efforts and a slew of cost-cutting measures, it revealed it intends to furlough more staff in the United States and reduce working schedules until October 2 this year. Marriott is also rolling out a voluntary transition programme for on-property and above-property staff in the United States who may choose to leave the company to pursue other opportunities. It added this programme is being considered for other parts of the world.

Lodging demand and RevPAR levels for Marriott are expected to not recover fully until beyond 2021, with “a significant number of above-property position eliminations later this year.”

The group ended by saying it is unable to predict how many employees will be let go as a result of the pandemic.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

UAE property market use VR tech to sell units
    BMW launches eSport tournament in the Middle East
      Could Google be Vodafone Idea’s saviour?
        Ericsson: Keeping mobile networks running top priority during COVID-19 pandemic
          COVID-19 Intensifies the Urgency to Expand Sustainable Energy Solutions Worldwide

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai