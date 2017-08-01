Shurooq reopens leisure and tourism destinations in Sharjah

Published: 29 May 2020 - 2:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Following in the footsteps of Dubai and Abu Dhabi in reopening establishments, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced the reopening of its popular leisure, entertainment and hospitality destinations. The news follows Shurooq completing its sterilisation drive across its portfolio.

Operating within the most up-to-date social distancing and capacity guidelines, reopened destinations include Al Qasba, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Noor Island, the Flag Island, Heart of Sharjah, Mleiha Archaeological & Ecotourism Project, Khorfakkan Beach, Maraya Art Centre and 1971-Design Space.

Shurooq’s hospitality offerings, including The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah and all three Sharjah Collection properties – Al Badayer Retreat, Al Faya Retreat and Kingfisher Retreat are all offering hotel stays to UAE guests, including families.

According to state news agency WAM, thermal temperature readings and hourly sanitisation are mandatory at all Shurooq destinations. There are also ‘no entry without masks’ policies, single entry and exit points and visible social distancing signage in place.

‘No compromise on health and safety of guests’ According to Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, COO of Shurooq, "As we embark on the reopening phase of our leisure destinations, as well as welcoming our guests across our prime hospitality properties, the health and safety of our guests and staff remain paramount. We are therefore working closely with the government authorities to ensure that the highest standards of hygiene are maintained and that all recommended precautionary and preventive measures are in place for our guests to enjoy a well-rounded destination experience."

"Shurooq has a single-minded approach in enforcing these protocols and expect our guests to fully cooperate and take individual responsibility for their own safety and well-being while visiting all our destinations. We look forward to welcoming them again," he added.
