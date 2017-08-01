Balkan favourite 21 Grams latest Dubai restaurant to close its doors

Urban Balkan bistro 21 Grams is the latest Dubai restaurant to close its doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Having made the move to delivery only following the complete closure of restaurants in March, it was unable to sustain itself and made the announcement that it would close 'temporarily' via social media.

A favourite of the likes of restaurant reviewer FooDiva and winner of several awards, 21 Grams will hopefully be back in one form or another in the future. You can read the full statement from the 21 Grams team below.

"Over the last 30 months or so, we have created a magical platform for our hard-working humans to display their passion, whilst providing a warm and unique experience for our guests. We truly love the results of our effort and the community we’ve created together.

"While we have hoped to enter our strongest year to date, the Covid pandemic has shattered those hopes, dreams and plans. We fought back and resisted through the hardest of times, diversifying our offering through delivery platforms, delivering ourselves, ensuring you get the best of 21grams regardless of the situation. Sadly, this was not enough.

"The reality is that we don’t know how long this pandemic is going to last, what the fallout will be and what the new ‘normal’ will look like. While there are some changes in restrictions, and some of our peers have re-opened, we simply cannot sustain operating in current circumstances.

"Our plan is to close temporarily, while we monitor the situation and re-evaluate our operation. We are in no way abandoning the ship – quite contrary, we will work harder than ever to come back soon, stronger and tastier.

"We truly appreciate the community of people who have kept us going during these uncertain times. We thank everyone, from our lovely guests to suppliers and producers, for their support and understanding through this time.

"The ingenuity and spirit of our industry has been astounding, and we are so proud of our own resilient little team of champions who like us, love what they do.

"Take care of each other and be well."