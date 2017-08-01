Emirates readying its fleet for reactivation

Emirates is currently protecting and preparing the world's largest all wide-body fleet to take to the skies. Emirates Engineering, a division of the airline and one of the world's most technologically advanced aircraft maintenance facilities, has the task in hand.Emirates divisional senior vice president engineering Ahmed Safa said: "Emirates moves to a different drumbeat – one where the highest standards are absolutely fundamental to our entire organisational rhythm. Everything we do ladders up to ensuring the best customer experience and people feeling safe and reassured while flying with us."That philosophy also extends to our Engineering team and how we maintain and secure our multibillion dollar fleet with the world's largest number of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s. We don't just cover our engines, but have a comprehensive aircraft parking and reactivation programme that strictly follows manufacturers' guidelines and maintenance manuals, and we have enhanced standards and protocols of our own.”After concluding the protection and preservation works, the team completes periodic checks at 7-, 15- and 30-day intervals across the fleet. These can include simple walk-around inspections to ensure all covers are in place, and there is no visible damage or external leaks. Complex checks include removing the covers and reactivating aircraft systems, idling engines and testing engine bleed air and flight control systems.Safa added: "We need around four to five dedicated employees and at least 18-24 hours to put one of our aircraft back into service. Our customers and our employees can't wait to see our majestic A380s and our powerful 777s grace the skies again, operating our normal schedules and delighting travellers worldwide."

Of the 270 aircraft in its fleet, Emirates had initially parked and wrapped up 218 aircraft – 117 at Dubai World Central and 101 at Dubai International airport – that involved more than 15,500 man-hours of work. Now, around 75 Emirates aircraft, both passenger and freighter, are carrying people on repatriation and essential cargo. These continue to be maintained as per standard operating procedures.